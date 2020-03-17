Hilcorp To Keep Finances Private in Alaska Deal

March 17, 2020

Houston’s Hilcorp Energy will keep its finances private while negotiations are underway to buy BP Alaska‘s pipeline assets, after a state government ruling.

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska said last week that Hilcorp and its subsidiaries will be allowed to keep financial statements private after an earlier ruling was challenged.

And the Alaska Public Interest Research Group led by analyst, Philip Wright, says it’s looking into legal action to again challenge the privacy decision.

Hilcorp said in August that it intends to purchase BP Alaska’s Prudhoe Bay oil field operations, including BP’s stake in the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline and related pipelines.