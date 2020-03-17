Texas Capitol Closed to the Public

March 17, 2020
Texas has closed its Capitol to the public to slow the spread of the Corona virus.
Its not clear when it will reopen.
“The agency will continue to monitor public health officials’ protocols for containing community transmission of the COVID-19 virus and respond accordingly,” officials said.
“We regret any inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause.”
State agency staff and elected officials and staff will still be able to get into the Capitol.
The shutdown follows a Sunday directive cancelling public events and guided tours until further notice.
Also closed to the public beginning Wednesday are the Capitol Visitors Center, the Bullock Texas State History Museum, the Texas State Cemetery and the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage.