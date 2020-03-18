Deep Cuts In Oilfield Service Markets Are Coming: Rystad

March 17, 2020

The oil and gas markets are in turmoil, looking for a bottom price with a volume war in the offing as we await the next OPEC+ meeting, but in the meantime there is a potential for 2 million barrels per day in second quarter surplus while E&Ps slash billions from their budgets.

In it’s latest newsletter, research and intelligence company Rystad Energy says as much as $100 billion could be removed from E&P plans in 2020, with perhaps up to another $150 billion on the chopping block next year, if the $30 a barrel market continues.

“In the US shale industry as many as 5,800 horizontal wells could be cut in 2020, which would more than halve the number of wells from the 10,900 planned for 2020.

“As a result, the shale industry would carry the biggest burden of this supply shock by taking as much as $65 billion of the $100 billion spending reduction expected globally,” Rystad said.

“Offshore activity will see more moderate cutbacks from the low oil price in 2020, with reductions mainly in exploration and infill drilling programs as ongoing developments move ahead as planned.

“The $25 billion originally earmarked for exploration spending in 2020 is likely to come down at least 20%.”

See the newsletter here.