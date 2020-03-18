Legislators Request Suspension of Texas Road Improvement Plan Tied to O&G Income

March 18, 2020

A Texas transportation plan tied to state oil and gas income that would improve roads in the Permian Basin may be put on hold.

Chairman Robert Nichols of the Texas Senate Transportation Committee and Chairman Terry Canales of the Texas House Transportation Committee asked the head of the state Transportation Commission on Wednesday to temporarily stop revisions to the Unified Transportation Plan (UTP).

The letter was first reported by Quorum Report.

In a letter to Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr., the Legislative committee chairs “respectfully suggest postponing adoption of the 2020 UTP revisions and updates and instead continue developing the 2021 UTP several months later” because of oil price volatility and the Corona virus pandemic.

“Simply put,” the letter said, “the UTP is based on estimated revenues over a ten-year time period, and since these estimates were last made there have been substantial changes that have not yet stabilized.

“It is of course important that the UTP be fiscally constrained based on estimated revenues over a 10-year period,” the legislators wrote, adding that “there has been immense volatility in global financial markets, a near collapse in the oil market and a threat of a potential recession — just in the last couple weeks.

“Additionally, Proposition 1 deposits to the State Highway Fund are directly related to the price of oil and this volatility has contributed to annual deposits ranging from $440 million to $1.74 billion.

“Similarly, Proposition 7 revenues are dependent on the State’s overall sales tax revenues and motor vehicle sales, which may also be affected by volatility in our current climate.”

The two legislators emphasize that putting the UTP on hold for now won’t affect drivers and “would be in the interest of all Texans.”

They added that the 10-year state transportation plan is serving the state well, allowing for “robust debate” among Commissioners and “vigorous public input” on Texas’ transportation needs.

On August 30th of last year, the Texas Transportation Commission approved TxDOT’s ten-year UTP plan to include more than $77 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

The 2020 UTP included more than $4 billion for safety improvements, including an extra $600 million for the next two years to help accelerate even more safety measures in an effort to reduce road accidents and eliminate fatalities by 2050.

Among the projects funded were to be road widenings, median barrier and bridge improvements, guardrail upgrades — and upgrades along I-35 in Austin which itself is to be funded at $4.3 billion.