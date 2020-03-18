Permian Pumper Permex Petroleum’s New CEO

March 17, 2020

Permex Petroleum, with stakes in the Delaware Basin and elsewhere, has added an experienced oil executive to its board of directors.

Accountant and consultant Greg Montgomery will add a slightly different approach to the Canadian company’s affairs, according to the one executive.

Mr. Montgomery was also a director of strategic planning for Enbridge Energy Partners and compliance officer for Pennzoil Company.

He’s also been CFO at Oiltanking North America, Semarus Energy Advisors, Lion Copolymer, Coast Energy and Laser Midstream.

Permex President and CEO Mehran Ehsan said the addition of Montgomery “reflects our desire to continue advancing diversity of thought and experience on the board.

“On behalf of the board, we look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to build upon Permex’s success in the years to come.”