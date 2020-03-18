Reliant Offers New Corona Virus-Related Customer Assistance

March 17, 2020

Houston’s Reliant Energy is joining dozens of other retail electricity providers in initiating some relief for customers during the Corona virus (Covid-19) crisis.

During the crisis Reliant is “pausing payment-related disconnects for residential and small commercial customers,” according to a Monday statement.

The company said its efforts are aimed at those who are facing hardships associated with the pandemic, by providing extensions for payments that are due and waiving late fees.

Reliant also said it plans to work with customers on deferred payment plans and is offering bill payment assistance to those who can’t pay through the company’s CARE program, to which the company says it has contributed millions of dollars since its inception since 2006 toward helping those who need assistance with paying bills.

Reliant President Elizabeth Killinger added that “Together, we face this unprecedented global health crisis, and we are doing our part by providing additional assistance so our fellow Texans can focus on their health and well-being.

“The measures we’re taking today will directly assist Reliant customers facing hardships from the Coronavirus pandemic.”