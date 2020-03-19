RRC Considering Curtailing Oil Production, US Might Buy $20 Billion In Oil: Reports

March 19, 2020

The RRC is considering slowing oil production in Texas.

Emphasis on “considering.”

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday cited unnamed sources in reporting the Railroad Commission of Texas is exploring the possibility of “curtailing oil production in America’s largest oil-producing state, something they haven’t done in decades.”

“Several oil executives have reached out to members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the industry, requesting relief following an oil-price crash, the Journal reported from those sources, which noted that a thorough legal examination would be needed and it may take days or even weeks to make such a decision