RRC Considering Curtailing Oil Production, US Might Buy $20 Billion In Oil: Reports

March 19, 2020
The RRC is considering slowing oil production in Texas.
Emphasis on “considering.”
The Wall Street Journal on Thursday cited unnamed sources in reporting the Railroad Commission of Texas is exploring the possibility of “curtailing oil production in America’s largest oil-producing state, something they haven’t done in decades.”
“Several oil executives have reached out to members of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the industry, requesting relief following an oil-price crash, the Journal reported from those sources, which noted that a thorough legal examination would be needed and it may take days or even weeks to make such a decision
“Texas, which hasn’t limited production since the 1970s, was a model for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has sought to control world-wide oil prices in recent decades.
Meanwhile, the price of oil and related stocks were up considerably on Thursday (West Texas Intermediate, jumped 9.6% to $22.32, though it moved down toward the end of the day) after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on the Fox News network about 8 am CDT mentioned a possibility that the government could wind up buying $10 billion to $20 billion worth of oil.
The details of how that might happen were not clear..