March 24, 2020

Occidental Petroleum is bringing back its former CEO as a way to ease a standoff with activist investor Carl Icahn.

Oxy on Tuesday named Stephen Chazen to a non-executive chairman post on its board.

The move was aimed at appeasing Icahn, who’s been agitating for more power over the company, which he sees as a failing business.

The Wall Street Journal has said the company is also close to adding two of Icahn’s associates to its board.