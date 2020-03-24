Texas Unemployment Rate Likely Headed for Double Digits: Comptroller

March 24, 2020

Texas’s unemployment rate is probably already at 9% and headed for double digits, according to the state comptroller.

Glenn Hegar made the remarks on a radio show last Thursday, saying projections less than two weeks ago had the rate at about 6% — but things have changed.

“…I have no doubt that people are going to start forecasting it’s going to be slightly in the low double digits,” he added, speaking on-air to the Texas Standard.

“Unemployment insurance claims filed with the Texas Workforce Commission reached 16,038 from March 8 through March 14, the agency said in its latest release, compared with 11,556 claims filed during the same week in 2019,” the Texas Tribune said on Tuesday.

