Energy Workers Among Dallas County Essential Businesses

March 23, 2020

Now that Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has ordered up an amendment to Sunday’s order for shelter-in-place because of the COVID-19 virus, it’s clear that some energy workers are considered “essential” under that order.

Judge Jenkins on Sunday issued a “shelter-in-place” order for Dallas County aimed at keeping residents at home except for errands, which went into effect late Monday night.

Among “essential” businesses identified by Judge Jenkins on Monday are oil refining and water, sewer and electrical businesses.

Those working at those essential businesses are urged to maintain at least 6 feet between people in public areas, workplaces and residences.