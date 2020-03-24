LNG Projects Already Seeing Delays

Cheniere, Santos, ExxonMobil and others are likely putting off expected final investment decisions



March 24, 2020

Moving ahead with LNG projects may be a problem in the near-term, analysts are saying.

Because of difficulty finding financing, the further out the LNG project plans, the more likely the delays.

And thanks to the volatility of the oil and gas markets, investment decisions are already being delayed on major plans as global natural gas demand falls.

Houston’s Cheniere Energy is no longer publicly targeting a 2Q 2020 final investment decision on Texas mid-scale expansion, while its Magnolia LNG project in Louisiana is seeking a lifeline through a takeover of the parent company, according to Platts, as some potential clients turn more toward the spot LNG markets.

Near-term projects with at least some financing in place may only see short-term delays, Platts Asian LNG Analytics Manager Jeff Moore said, but projects planned for the 2024-2027 era may see significant delays.

Qatar, the world’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas, is delaying a big expansion in which Exxon is a major partner.

Reuters reported that the Rovuma LNG project, which will produce from a deepwater block off Mozambique containing more than 85 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, will likely be delayed from its expected final investment decision in the first half of 2020.

And there are reports that the Coronavirus is causing delays in LNG projects worldwide.

Sempra Energy said on Tuesday it will go forward this year with plans to sanction a liquefied natural gas export plant in Mexico, but may push back a decision on a separate Texas plant.

A final investment decision will come in the second quarter for its Costa Azul LNG plant, a delay by one quarter of its earlier plans.

The Costa Azul project is designed to have one liquefaction train that can produce about 2.4 MTPA or 0.32 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

But Sempra will no longer commit to its planned third quarter decision on a Port Arthur LNG project, officials said in a conference call.

And amid the Coronavirus epidemic, Santos Offshore said on Monday it will “hunker down” and put all growth projects on the back burner, including it’s part of a $7 billion LNG project in Australia — while Santos implements a 38% reduction in capex.

The Barossa project was to be a JV with ConocoPhillips Australia Barossa Ltd. and SK E&S Australia Ltd, intended as a successor to backfill the Darwin LNG facility when it will no longer be economic to produce gas from the Bayu-Undan field, which was commissioned in 2006 and is the first such plant in Australia’s Northern Territory.

LNG project expansions in Papua New Guinea are already on delay.

A target for a final investment decision in mid-2021 on the Dorado oil project in Western Australia is also on hold as investors watch for some stability in markets.

And Reuters reported that ExxonMobil is likely delaying a $30 billion liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique as the Coronavirus disrupts early works and a depressed gas market makes investors shy away.