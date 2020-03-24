Schlumberger Cuts Capex

March 24, 2020

Schlumberger is cutting capital spending by 30% this year as market volatility increases.

The Houston company listed the 30% figure in a Tuesday announcement, but the exact magnitude of the reduction depends on changes in “customer plans,” according to CEO Olivier Le Peuch.

The company’s capital expenditures will be allocated “almost entirely” toward international markets, he said.

In addition, The Street reports that Schlumberger expects a large and rapid reduction in “rig count and completions activity,” which could descend to 2016 levels, but the company’s “manufacturing and supply chain are recovering to pre-crisis levels in China,” the CEO said.