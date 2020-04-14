TXOGA Statement Before the RRC: Todd Staples

April 14, 2020 Testimony today to the Railroad Commission of Texas from the Texas Oil & Gas Association President Todd Staples: “The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) is our state’s oldest and largest oil and natural gas trade association whose membership includes every sector of the industry including exploration and production, transportation and storage, refining, and a host of service companies. Our Association strongly opposes the idea of the Texas Railroad Commission exercising proration of oil production, a position that was determined by a wide variety of members, who overwhelmingly oppose proration as a remedy to the current situation. We respect our members who may have a different view. “Government control of Texas oil production is not the answer. The Texas market is already responding to low prices and depressed demand with greater efficiency than a government-controlled system can and with less damaging consequences than those we would experience from government-imposed controls. What we need is regulatory certainty, and a return to a more stable economic environment, not a fundamental shift in our market-based system. We do not want to give up on the very market-based system that unleashed innovation and technological advancements that have produced the most dynamic oil and natural gas industry in the world, headquartered right here in Texas.”