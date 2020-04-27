Oil price crashes to record low

By Alex Mills April 27, 2020 “Classic supply and demand imbalance.” “Perfect storm.” “Insane.” That’s how government and oil industry officials described the historic collapse of crude oil prices this week. On Friday of last week (April 17), oil closed at $18.27 per barrel for May delivery, but when markets opened on Monday the selloff began and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil closed at -$37.63. It is the first time oil traded in negative territory. Crude oil is traded, bought, sold all over the world, and the price varies from day-to-day and location-to-location. Most news sources report the futures price quoted for “front month” delivery, also called 30-day delivery, from the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). However, speculators can put contracts on “forward months” going 60 days, 90 days, or even a year into the future. When the price for these contracts is higher than the front month speculators are betting that prices will be higher in the future than currently. This is called “contango.” Traders have been calling the current situation a “super contango.”....