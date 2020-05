Pedernales Electric Cooperative Launches COVIS-19 Relief Fund

To help those affected, you can now donate to help your neighbors in need pay their electric bill. These funds will be distributed through PEC’s Member Assistance Program , to provide bill assistance to members impacted by COVID-19. “At PEC, we strongly believe in the power of community and have seen our members embrace the cooperative spirit,” said CEO Julie Parsley. “Making a voluntary donation is one way you can help other PEC members impacted by this virus. Together we’ll make a difference.”....