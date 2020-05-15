Pedernales Electric Cooperative Launches COVIS-19 Relief Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed lives across the world, including many here at home in Central Texas. As some PEC members are experiencing the health and financial hardships of the virus, the cooperative is launching the PEC COVID-19 Relief Fund.
To help those affected, you can now donate to help your neighbors in need pay their electric bill. These funds will be distributed through PEC’s Member Assistance Program, to provide bill assistance to members impacted by COVID-19. “At PEC, we strongly believe in the power of community and have seen our members embrace the cooperative spirit,” said CEO Julie Parsley. “Making a voluntary donation is one way you can help other PEC members impacted by this virus. Together we’ll make a difference.”....