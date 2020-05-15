Texas RRC Approves 10-Year Oil Tax Credit for Use of Green EOR Technology: Press Release, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

May 14, 2020 As operators scramble to cut costs, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC)—which oversees all oil & gas operations in the state, including the top U.S. oil producing Permian Basin, voted to approve a new 10-year H13 tax credit for use of a green EOR technology. Known as the AssurEOR program and developed by Houston-based oil innovation start-up Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, the biosurfactant treatments are the first cost-effective and environmentally friendly products proven to sustainably increase oil production by 40% or more and extend the lifespan of declining wells—boosting revenue and financial stability.....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.