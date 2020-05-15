Texas RRC Approves 10-Year Oil Tax Credit for Use of Green EOR Technology: Press Release, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

May 14, 2020 As operators scramble to cut costs, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC)—which oversees all oil & gas operations in the state, including the top U.S. oil producing Permian Basin, voted to approve a new 10-year H13 tax credit for use of a green EOR technology. Known as the AssurEOR program and developed by Houston-based oil innovation start-up Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, the biosurfactant treatments are the first cost-effective and environmentally friendly products proven to sustainably increase oil production by 40% or more and extend the lifespan of declining wells—boosting revenue and financial stability.....