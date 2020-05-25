Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for March 2020: RRC
May 22, 2020 Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for March 2020 came from 171,775 oil wells and 88,293 gas wells. The RRC reports that from April 2019 to March 2020, total Texas reported production was 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil and 10.1 trillion cubic feet of total gas. Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. For additional oil and gas production statistics, including the ranking of each Texas County by crude oil, total gas and condensate production, visit the RRC’s website by clicking here.