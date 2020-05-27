Used Electric Vehicle Batteries Could Be Part of Profitable Grid-Scale Solar Projects: MIT

May 24, 2020 In search of an affordable post-market use for used electric vehicle batteries, researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found what they say is a model for re-purposing at solar power installations. At MIT's Photovoltaics Research Laboratory, the researchers looked at a hypotheitical grid-scale solar farm in California, where they studied the economic feasibility of using an array of batteries from electric vehicles that had declined in productivity to about 80% of original capacity, considered of no use in vehicles because they were too weak. They also looks at the similar costs for building a 2.5-megawatt solar farm alone -- and then the cost of building that same solar farm but with an added new lithium battery storage system.....  
