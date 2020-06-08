Dallas Billionaire Interested In Northern Oil & Gas June 8, 2020 The Texas owner of Omni Hotels is one of two big recent purchasers of Northern Oil & Gas Inc.'s shares..... Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Alta Mesa Resources Completes Bankruptcy Liquidation US Pipeline Incidents Down 35% Despite 10% Jump In Line Miles: Industry News Release