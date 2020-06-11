A&M Has One-Step Method For Nuclear Power Fuel Recycling
June 11, 2020 As the US continues searching for a politically-viable answer for disposing of nuclear power radioactive waste, Texas A&M University engineering researchers are developing a simple approach to separating out the different components of such waste. Using grants from the US Department of Energy, scientists have come up with a one-step chemical reaction that results in the formulation of crystals, each containing all the leftover nuclear elements, distributed uniformly, as described in the February issue of the journal Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research....