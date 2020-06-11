Energy consumption increase as people return to work
By Alex Mills June 11, 2020 Consumption of oil and natural gas in the U.S. will increase during the remainder of this year, according to a new study by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at the U. S. Department of Energy. Energy usage declined dramatically earlier this year as the nation went into an economic freeze caused by the coronavirus pandemic. EIA released its Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday forecasting U.S. liquid Fuels consumption will average 15.7 million barrels per day (b/d) during the second quarter (April to June) and 18.4 million b/d in the third quarter (July to September). Consumption averaged about 20 million b/d in 2019. Natural gas consumption will average 81.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) this year, down 3.6% from 2019....