Economic Contraction Hits Petroleum Companies Hard

By Alex Mills August 6, 2020 Financial analysts within the petroleum industry suspected that the news was going to be bad, but the severity of the downturn has been overwhelming. The financial performance of the upstream oil and gas producing companies during the first half of 2020 was at record lows. Even the large integrated companies announced recently second quarter losses. It is unusual that the major oil companies all report losses.reported a loss of $1.1 billion,$8.3 billion and$17.7 billion. Others reporting this week were, based in Midland, stating a loss of $2.39 billion,, based in Oklahoma City, announcing $239 million loss, offshore producersandfiling for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11. Overall, 23 North American petroleum companies, with some $30 billion in debt, have filed for bankruptcy this year, according to the law firm of....