Railroad Commission Continues Working to Improve Regulation of Oil and Gas Industry: RRC

August 13, 2020 The Railroad Commission has an enormous responsibility shepherding Texas' oil and gas industry, which is critical to our daily lives and economy. In its role regulating energy production and ensuring natural resources are extracted responsibly, the agency has been taking advantage of operational and technological efficiencies to achieve its goals. Last week, RRC commissioners took actions to further address flaring with proposed revisions to the Application for Exception to Statewide Rule 32, while the Commission creates better reporting requirements to record for how much each flare releases and an integrated online system connecting the work of permit writers, operators, and agency field staff.