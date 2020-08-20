Let’s Be Clear, Petra Nova’s Carbon Capture System Works

2

By Beth (Hardy) Valiaho, B.A., LL.B, LL.M., a statement on behalf of the International CCS Knowledge Centre. August 19, 2020 The recent news that the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at Petra Nova suspended its operations is concerning. As we try to advance CCS globally to see rapid and meaningful cuts in carbon dioxide (CO) emissions, any project that gets shut down at this point, particularly when they are capturing successfully, is a step backwards for CCS. NRG’s & JX Nippon’s CCS initiative at Petra Nova, located in Texas, at the W.A. Parish Generating Station, was not only successful in its project delivery in 2016 (on time and on budget), and recipient of Power Engineering’s Project of the Year (2017), but also had continued to operate successfully capturing 90% of COemissions - the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road.So, the halt of COcapture at Petra Nova is nothing short of disappointing. It’s not helpful for the environment. It’s not helpful for progress and innovation. To limit global warming to 1.5°C, large-scale, emissions-intensive, industrial and power generation processes must be significantly decarbonized. To meet reductions of this magnitude there needs to be accelerated progress in the commercial-scale deployment of CCS across a wide variety of applications, including industrial processes, such as cement and steel; and power generation, such as coal and natural gas....