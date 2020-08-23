8-24 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – August 24, 2020 Top Stories Business Insider – August 21, 2020 Biden’s ‘dark’ side: How Democrats are embracing secret money and the Citizens United decisionPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Energy Reporter Sergio Chapa has left the Houston Chronicle Bodies of Missing Crew Members Found After Corpus Explosion