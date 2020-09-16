Is BP’s Latest Energy Outlook Imminent “Death of Oil?” Nah, Let’s Look Closer
The report sees an expanded role for natural gas .. media and analysts should start "dividing O&G assessments between two main blocks, IOCs (Shell, Chevron, BP, Exxon, ENI, and Total) and NOCs (Aramco, ADNOC, Gazprom, etc.)". ... IOCs may take a beating, but NOCs? By Mike Shiloh September 15, 2020 -- Socially Responsible Investing will combine with "peak oil demand," an increasing lower-carbon transition and rising efficiency to bring big changes to the fossil fuels industry over the coming years, BP indicates in its latest outlook on the future of energy -- but the outcomes as presented are informed speculation from open sources. The inexhaustive report's loud-volume news value derives largely from the fact that BP compiled it -- and gains New Energy and investor cred for it -- but if DeSmog Blog had released it, for example, the dominant sound would likely have been crickets. And if The Texas Energy Report had released it, it would have of course been dismissed as "clickbait." BP crafts three scenarios, which it calls "different pathways for the global energy system to 2050," but the British company is quick to point out that they are not predictions nor are they situations that BP would prefer to happen -- and they certainly don't represent "all possible outcomes." It's simply how things look from their current vantage point -- it's extreme to say the report proclaims O&G demand "dead" or that it "buries a dagger in the heart of the oil industry" -- when, as BP notes, it's speculation based on present models and things do change, often in unpredictable ways. Take, for instance, as BP does, the "Black Swan Event" called COVID-19. Unreported but important details of the report include the expanded role of natural gas in the future "in supporting fast growing developing economies as they decarbonize and reduce their reliance on coal, and as a source of near-zero carbon energy when combined with Carbon Capture Use and Storage," as BP put it ......