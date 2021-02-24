“There Are No Villains Here” But There Are Misconceptions When New Approaches Are Needed: Expert Panel Tackles the Texas Power Crisis

"The buck stops at the Legislature." February 24, 2021 -- The events of last week were a worst-case scenario that will have to lead to new approaches as Texas prepares to fix the electrical grid, as experts agreed at a Wednesday panel. Thesystem worked as designed during the crisis as evidenced by the fact that we have electricity today, panelists noted at a session sponsored by the Advanced Power Alliance and co-hosted by Advanced Power Alliance (APA) and Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation. Somehow, Texans will first need to understand the extreme complexity of the situation, with a holistic approach needed to see that the crisis doesn't repeat, as moderatornoted. Texas needs more diversified, resilient and robust generation sources,Managing Partnersaid. But foremost was the unpredictability of the weather Texas sustained as an extremely unusual set of cold fronts blew through the state, bringing with them systemic failures of power transmission, generation, access and related water problems. The weather was colder, wider and lasted longer that previous events,and'ssaid, bringing entirely new challenges to the system. An often overlooked aspect of the extreme weather Texas experienced is the inability to traverse many roads, making it much harder to repair downed lines and poles. Most cities count on one or two Winter storms per year but this was three storms at once; roads couldn't be cleared to restoring lines. Texas energy efficiency, transmission and distribution consultantcautioned against the current prevailing trend to look for scapegoats in the power crisis investigations. "The buck stops at the Legislature," she said, but "there are no villains here -- its everyone who enjoyed cheap Texas energy but didn't push legislators for safety - we spent decades enjoying cheap energy," that's what the people want and that's what legislators gave us but there are eventually consequences.