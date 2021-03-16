PUC Chair Resigns At Governor’s Behest After Revealing Texas Monthly Story
March 16, 2021 -- Following the publication of a Tuesday Texas Monthly story indicating a cozy relationship between the PUC and Wall Street investors, Governor Greg Abbott received the resignation of Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Arthur D'Andrea. Mr. D'Andrea was the last of the three PUC commissioners left standing after the resignations of Chair DeAnn Walker early in the month then the resignation last week of commissioner Shelly Botkin. Gov. Abbott said he'll name a replacement within "the coming days." An Abbott spokesman said there will be an announcement "soon" about the entire PUC. It was only last Thursday that the PUC announced the placement of Adrianne Brandt and Brad Jones as the heads of ERCOT accountability at the commission. In a statement released Tuesday night, Gov. Abbott said, "Tonight, I asked for and accepted the resignation of PUC Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea. "I will be naming a replacement in the coming days who will have the responsibility of charting a new and fresh course for the agency. "Texans deserve to have trust and confidence in the Public Utility Commission, and this action is one of many steps that will be taken to achieve that goal.” Loren Steffy wrote in his Texas Monthly story that a 48-minute recording of a phone call between Chair D'Andrea and Bank of America Securities (which is among conversations already noted during the past two weeks in The Texas Energy Report) and investors reveals D'Andrea "promising to put 'the weight of the commission' behind efforts to keep billions of dollars from being returned to utilities that were forced—thanks to decisions by the PUC—to buy power at sky-high prices, even after the worst of the blackout had passed." Mr. D'Andrea has consistently sided against repricing the ERCOT-mandated overcharges that arose during the February power crisis despite being at odds with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Gov. Abbott and many members of the state legislature.