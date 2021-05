Important Winter Storm Senate Bill Passes Texas House — With Changes

Note: The latest House version of SB3 continues a plan to implement a statewide emergency alert system; ERCOT tested its "emergency notification system" Wednesday night at 7. May 26, 2021 -- Thehas passed Senate Bill 3 in amended form, following two amendments from Rep.and Rep.. The crucial bill is now back in the Senate, where it will be "cleaned up," while House and Senate conferees work out the differences in the two chambers' versions of the bills -- then it's expected to be sent to Governorby the end of the weekend.