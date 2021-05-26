Important Winter Storm Senate Bill Passes Texas House — With Changes
Note: The latest House version of SB3 continues a plan to implement a statewide emergency alert system; ERCOT tested its "emergency notification system" Wednesday night at 7. May 26, 2021 -- The Texas Legislature has passed Senate Bill 3 in amended form, following two amendments from Rep. Chris Paddie and Rep. Bobby Guerra. The crucial bill is now back in the Senate, where it will be "cleaned up," while House and Senate conferees work out the differences in the two chambers' versions of the bills -- then it's expected to be sent to Governor Greg Abbott by the end of the weekend.