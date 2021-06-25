Hacking Into Your Smart Meter: There’s a Lot You May Not Know

June 25, 2021 -- Electricity smart meters provide a lot of information on power usage -- now at least one computer hacker is finding ways to tap into that info, including the data on who had their power turned off during the February Texas power crisis, and who didn't. Vaguely similar to the bar codes on the products you buy at a supermarket, which can be fed into a database the market keeps on you thereby tracking your purchasing, smart meters track an electricity consumer's consumption -- but also a lot more. Smart meters are being used increasingly for homes and businesses, giving-- the company to which you pay your bills) detailed information about your usage, including whether you used your air conditioner, how much power your refrigerator is consuming -- and how long it's been since your power was shut off. Information can be gathered in such detail that some REPs are now notifying customers that their air conditioners are using slightly more power than normal, then reminding those customers that forgetting to change filters may be the problem. An "ethical hacker" who calls himself(who also says he's a security researcher) found a few years ago that smart meters are widely deployed in the Dallas area, so he began looking into ways to retrieve information from them. In many of these cases, data is sent out from each meter using extremely low-power radio broadcasting, from each meter (though there are several other ways to send the information, including Wi-Fi and cellular)....