11-1-21

The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – November 1, 2021   Top Stories   World Oil – October 28, 2021 Loss of IDCs and Percentage Depletion could cost Texas 120,000 direct upstream jobs, says
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.