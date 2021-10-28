11-1-21 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – November 1, 2021 Top Stories World Oil – October 28, 2021 Loss of IDCs and Percentage Depletion could cost Texas 120,000 direct upstream jobs, saysPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. State Energy Plan Advisory Committee Announced No Need to Worry About Recent West Texas Earthquakes, A&M Experts Say