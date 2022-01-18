ERCOT Issues Alert Over Possibly Danger to Power Lines, But No Power Availability Problems Expected

January 18, 2022 -- A grid management alert has been issued to warn of concerns about upcoming Texas weather, but there are no worries about whether electricity is or will be available -- the concern is over strong winds that could affect power lines. Theissued an Operation Condition Notice at 9:30 am CST, warning of minor frozen precipitation in Texas, especially in Central Texas. There is no indication of possible problems with the availability of electricity, certainly nothing like last Valentine's Day. Strong winds are expected Thursday as a cold front moves through the state, endangering some power lines.