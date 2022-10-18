14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
Diamondback To Raise $1.1 Billion With Senior Notes

Diamondback To Raise $1.1 Billion With Senior Notes

October 17, 2022 -- Diamondback Energy announced on Monday that it's priced an offering of $1.1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes, to mature on March 15, 2033 (price to the public is 99.572% of the principal amount). The company says it intends to use the net proceeds to fully fund the redemption of all of Rattler Midstream LP’s outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and will also use proceeds for "general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, paying a portion of the cash consideration for the pending acquisition of certain oil and natural gas assets from FireBird Energy LLC upon closing (if it occurs)"....  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.