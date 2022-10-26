Houston’s Criterion Energy Partners Forms O&G-Inclusive Industry Group to Grow Texas Geothermal Energy

October 26, 2022 -- An industry advisory group being formed by Houston'sto aid the expansion of geothermal energy includes a number of big players in the Texas energy industries. The group is expected to meet regularly to consider ways to bring geothermal energy to commercial markets while driving down the length of execution timelines and the costs of projects and production -- and to help the company in crafting a demonstration project. Criterion said the initial list of companies includes a number of specialists in drilling and completions as well as subsurface experts. The announced list of members includes:...