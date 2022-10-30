PUC Rebuts FERC Grid Reliability Assessment
October 28, 2022 -- A new report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) -- actually an update of an earlier report -- says the ERCOT power grid is almost as vulnerable as it was during Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021. The FERC said marginal improvements have been made to the grid but more changes are required.. And on Thursday Texas PUC Director of Communications Rich Parsons replied to the FERC report, saying the grid is indeed ready for winter weather: ....