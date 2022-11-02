Two Dallas-Area Companies Have a New Agreement for a Proposed LA “Blue Hydrogen” Facility
November 1, 2022 -- Denbury Carbon Solutions says it's executed a CO2 Services Agreement with Clean Hydrogen Works, certifying Denbury to transport and sequester CO2 captured from a hydrogen-ammonia complex in Louisiana that Clean Hydrogen is planning, with a final investment decision to be made in 2024. Denbury, a subsidiary of Plano-based Denbury Inc., says the Ascension Parish complex (to be called the Ascension Clean Energy complex, or ACE) is expected to be built less than 2 miles from Denbury's existing CO2 pipeline network. The proposed facilities are to be constructed on a 1,700-acre site along the west bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, about 50 miles upstream from New Orleans....