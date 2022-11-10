11-17-22 The Texas Energy Report NewsClips – November 17, 2022 Asterisk (*) denotes news stories that may be inaccessible because portions are behind a paywall Top Stories KWES (Midland-Odessa) – November 16,Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Los Angeles-Area Chevron Refinery Fire Under Investigation Petroleum Prices Surpass Last Year