TXOGA Statement On PUC Proposed Changes For the ERCOT System
The following statement can be attributed to Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association: “The E3 report released today by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) recommends the implementation of a forward reliability market—a capacity market for the ERCOT system. Total system cost, cost to consumers—industrial and residential—and timeframes of implementation remain of great concern for the Texas oil and natural gas industry with this type of design.