Sempra Subsidiary Plans Projects With Williams

November 16, 2022 -- Sempra Infrastructure has a new non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Williams in an LNG deal along with natural gas pipeline projects to augment Gulf Coast-area natural gas supplies into markets around the world. The companies are looking at two 20-year long-term sale and purchase agreements for about 3 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG in the aggregate from the Port Arthur LNG project under development in Jefferson County as well as the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project under development in Hackberry, Louisiana....  
