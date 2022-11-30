Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Transfer of $7.3 Billion to State Highway and Rainy Day Funds: Press Release

November 29, 2022 -- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he has completed the transfer of about $7.3 billion into the State Highway Fund (SHF) and the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF; commonly known as the “Rainy Day Fund”). Each fund received nearly $3.64 billion, or 50 percent of the total transfer. “Texas’ strong economic recovery continues but inflation and supply chain issues coupled with ongoing geopolitical unrest point to uncertainty on the horizon,” Hegar said. “Additionally, our economic strength and business friendly environment continue to attract people and businesses to Texas....