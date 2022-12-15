Predicting Oil Price Involves Many Uncertain Components

By Alex MillsAccurately predicting the price of crude oil, gasoline and other petroleum products is like wandering through a dark, strange room trying to find the light switch. An economics professor once jokingly commented forecasters who rely heavily on the use of a crystal ball to predict the future price of oil end up eating a lot of glass. Thousands, if not millions, of companies, individuals and governments search for the right data to reach right conclusions at the right time. Three agencies – the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Energy Information Administration at the U.S. Department of Energy (EIA) – hire a lot of experts to crunch the numbers daily and issue a report each month. This week each issued their most recent reports and here’s a summary....