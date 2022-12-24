ERCOT Grid Performs During Winter Storm, But Challenges Remain for Christmas Weekend
December 24, 2022 -- A nationwide cold snap moved through Texas Thursday, taxing the grid that makes up most of the state along with utilities and retail provider systems. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid held up through Winter Storm Elliott Thursday and Friday but the system faces challenges getting into Christmas Eve even as local, rather than statewide, power outages sent crews from CenterPoint, Oncor and other providers scrambling to bring tens of thousands back online.....