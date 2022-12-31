14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
State Sen. Hall Files Bill to Create State Electric Grid Security Commission

December 29, 2022 -- District 2 Texas state Senator Bob Hall says a bill he has filed for the upcoming session of the State Legislature will likely result in a more resilient ERCOT grid. One of the keys for grid resilience is efficiency and reliability, Hall said recently in explaining his SB 330. Hall added that he's been advocating for a stronger grid for a long time, working for measures to remove vulnerability to both man-made such as cyberattacks and electromagnetic pulse attacks and natural threats such as the recent Winter Storm Elliott.....  
