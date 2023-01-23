State Rep. Meza’s Bill Would Allow Tenants to End Leases During Utility Outages
January 22, 2023 -- A bill filed by state Rep. Terry Meza (D-Irving) would allow those renting or leasing homes or apartments to end their written contracts because of long utility outages, even if the outages were not the fault of the property owner. House Bill 1173 states that a resident who doesn't "have an essential utility due to an outage caused directly or indirectly by severe weather conditions may terminate the tenant’s lease, vacate the dwelling, and avoid liability for future rent and any other sums due under the lease for terminating the lease and vacating the dwelling before the end of the lease term.”...