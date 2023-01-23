14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
State Rep. Meza’s Bill Would Allow Tenants to End Leases During Utility Outages

State Rep. Meza’s Bill Would Allow Tenants to End Leases During Utility Outages

January 22, 2023 -- A bill filed by state Rep. Terry Meza (D-Irving) would allow those renting or leasing homes or apartments to end their written contracts because of long utility outages, even if the outages were not the fault of the property owner. House Bill 1173 states that a resident who doesn't "have an essential utility due to an outage caused directly or indirectly by severe weather conditions may terminate the tenant’s lease, vacate the dwelling, and avoid liability for future rent and any other sums due under the lease for terminating the lease and vacating the dwelling before the end of the lease term.”...  
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.