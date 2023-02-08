Texas Oil and Gas Production Statistics for November 2022: RRC February 8, 2023 — Crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad CommissionPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Getting Serious (and Technical): Senate Committee Explores ERCOT Changes House Committee Memberships Released, Two Partisan Ways To Look At It