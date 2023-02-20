Legendary Texan, O&G Investor “Red” McCombs Has Died February 20, 2023 — Oil & gas investor and philanthropist B.J. “Red” McCombs has died Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. The TER 4th Quarter 2022 Texas Energy Companies Earnings RoundupUpdated with Magnolia, CenterPoint, Oil States, Energy Transfer, Marathon Oil, Devon, Comstock, Newpark, Plains All American, Mexco Power Generation Association In Favor of New PUC Plan