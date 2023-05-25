Landgraf’s Texas Energy Independence Act Goes to Governor May 25, 2023 — The Texas Legislature has passed and sent to the Governor a bill to shelter thePlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Exploring Effects of Liquefied Natural Gas Exports on US Natural Gas Market: EIA PUC Sunset Bill Passes the Texas Legislature With Amendments