ERCOT Warns of High Temperatures, High Demand Next Week June 23, 2023 — With weather forecasters calling for possible Texas high temperatures next weePlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Governor Vetoes Energy Bills: Special Session Action On the Way? ERCOT Is a State Agency, Cannot Be Sued In Official Capacity: State Supreme Court