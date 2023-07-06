14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
State NatGas Tax Income Drops More Than Half Y/Y: Comptroller

State NatGas Tax Income Drops More Than Half Y/Y: Comptroller

July 5, 2023 — State of Texas production tax income from natural gas dropped 58% year-over-yea
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.