14 Years Bringing You News from the Energy Capital of the Planet
 
No Injuries in Oilfield Pipeline Explosion Near Houston

No Injuries in Oilfield Pipeline Explosion Near Houston

July 13, 2023 — Officials in Brazoria County southwest of Houston confirm a pipeline rupture t
Please click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide.