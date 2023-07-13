No Injuries in Oilfield Pipeline Explosion Near Houston July 13, 2023 — Officials in Brazoria County southwest of Houston confirm a pipeline rupture tPlease click here to subscribe or click here to log in to read more of this, along with dozens of Texas energy news stories each week, including exclusives, analysis, opinion and the latest in energy worldwide. Crude oil and natural gas proved reserves held by public companies fell slightly in 2022: EIA As Texas wind and solar capacity increase, energy curtailments are also likely to rise: EIA